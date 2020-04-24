Friday, April 24, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta sealed after 7 coronavirus cases confirmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta sealed after 7 coronavirus cases confirmed

Photo: Online

Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta was sealed on Thursday after seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, 41 more samples have been sent for testing. The district administration says it is waiting for the test results before deciding whether to completely lock down the area.

In the meantime, it has sealed some areas and is spraying the streets and lanes with disinfectant.

It has also deployed three mobile utility stores to provide rations to people’s doorsteps. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Randhao, each van has rations for 200 families.

He said these vans are not stationed in any particular area and are moving around.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.