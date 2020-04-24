Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta sealed after 7 coronavirus cases confirmed

Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta was sealed on Thursday after seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, 41 more samples have been sent for testing. The district administration says it is waiting for the test results before deciding whether to completely lock down the area.

In the meantime, it has sealed some areas and is spraying the streets and lanes with disinfectant.

It has also deployed three mobile utility stores to provide rations to people’s doorsteps. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Randhao, each van has rations for 200 families.

He said these vans are not stationed in any particular area and are moving around.