Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town to be de-sealed

The Islamabad administration decided on Thursday to de-seal Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town after almost three weeks.

A notification, issued by the district magistrate, says that the step is being taken on the advice of the district health officer after “detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals”.

It says, however, that Bilal Masjid, Makki Mosque and the adjourning areas in Kot Hathyal, Bhara Kahu will continue to be locked down along with Street No 6 in Shahzad Town.

The Pakistan Army completely sealed Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu on March 25 after a group of people there tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Islamabad administration had earlier decided to impose a complete ban on the movement of people in Bhara Kahu’s Kot Hathyal after at a number of members of the Tablighi Jamaat were diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, according to officials. However, the National Ministry of Health did not confirm the cases.