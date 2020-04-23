Islamabad zoo animals in distress and pain: court

The Islamabad High Court has decided to rehear the case against the condition of animals at the Marghazar Zoo on April 25.

The conditions in which the animals are being kept at the Marghazar Zoo is “definitely causing distress and pain to them,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.”There is a lack of will on part of the federal government, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to take care of the exotic animal at the zoo”.

Notices have been issued to the climate change secretary, the chairperson of the Islamabad wildlife board and city mayor to appear in court at 11am on Saturday.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

A petition was also filed in the high court asking the authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor has sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

