Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad zoo animals in distress and pain: court

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Islamabad zoo animals in distress and pain: court

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court has decided to rehear the case against the condition of animals at the Marghazar Zoo on April 25.

The conditions in which the animals are being kept at the Marghazar Zoo is “definitely causing distress and pain to them,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.”There is a lack of will on part of the federal government, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to take care of the exotic animal at the zoo”.

Notices have been issued to the climate change secretary, the chairperson of the Islamabad wildlife board and city mayor to appear in court at 11am on Saturday.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

Related: Islamabad zoo’s management handed over to climate change ministry

A petition was also filed in the high court asking the authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor has sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Islamabad Zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.