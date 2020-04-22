Islamabad mosque, madrassa sealed after seven people test COVID-19 positive

A mosque and madrassa, Bab-ul-Islam, located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7 were sealed on Wednesday after seven people in the area tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The father of the mosque’s khateeb (the person who delivers sermon), Qayam Ali Shah, had passed away three days ago from the deadly virus.

Following this, authorities took out his history and started testing people who had visited him. Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

People who recently visited the mosque are also being traced and they are being tested. According to the authorities, the mosque and the madrassa adjoining it have been shut down to prevent the spread of the pandemic.