Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Islamabad man dies by suicide outside PM House

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A 45-year-old man died by suicide outside PM House, confirmed the police on Friday.

The man was standing outside Gate 2 of the PM’s residence when he attempted to take his life. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

One of his close friends told the police that a relative of the deceased was being treated at the Poly Clinic Hospital and the man had come to PM House to protest the negligence shown by the hospital’s medical staff.

In September 2019, the Murree police station registered a case against him for attempting to rape a nine-year-old child. The police said that he was absconding in the case.

PM Imran Khan has taken notice of his death and the chief commissioner has been ordered to conduct a judicial inquiry. The inquiry will be submitted to the premier in 48 hours.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Approach Umang, a Lahore-based mental health helpline.
Call +92317 4288665

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

