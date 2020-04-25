Islamabad doctors urge government to tighten lockdown in upcoming weeks

The government should implement strict imposition of the coronavirus lockdown in Islamabad in the upcoming two to three weeks, doctors of the capital’s PIMS Hospital urged.

In a media briefing on Saturday, PIMS All Employees Association Spokesperson Dr Asfand emphasised that the next few weeks were very crucial in controlling the deadly pandemic in the country.

“We request public not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and offer taraweeh and other prayers at home instead of at mosques,” he said. “Shopping malls and shops should also be closed during this time.”

Dr Asfand pointed out that the doctors and paramedical staff working on the front line were aware of the actual situation caused by COVID-19.

“Our doctors and nurses have started getting affected by the virus,” he said, questioning who will treat patients if the medical staff gets infected.

“Pakistan does not have health facilities like Germany, the UK or USA,” the spokesperson said. “If these cases keep increasing, our system will collapse. We need to take precautionary measures,” he insisted.

He also criticised the remarks of PTI worker Shahbaz Gill regarding politics practiced by doctors. “He should open his eyes and see the realities that we are facing,” Dr Asfand added.

At least 238 people have lost their lives to the virus in Pakistan. The number of known cases in the country has crossed 11,000.