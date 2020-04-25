Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad doctors urge government to tighten lockdown in upcoming weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Islamabad doctors urge government to tighten lockdown in upcoming weeks

SAMAA TV

The government should implement strict imposition of the coronavirus lockdown in Islamabad in the upcoming two to three weeks, doctors of the capital’s PIMS Hospital urged.

In a media briefing on Saturday, PIMS All Employees Association Spokesperson Dr Asfand emphasised that the next few weeks were very crucial in controlling the deadly pandemic in the country.

“We request public not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and offer taraweeh and other prayers at home instead of at mosques,” he said. “Shopping malls and shops should also be closed during this time.”

Dr Asfand pointed out that the doctors and paramedical staff working on the front line were aware of the actual situation caused by COVID-19.

“Our doctors and nurses have started getting affected by the virus,” he said, questioning who will treat patients if the medical staff gets infected.

“Pakistan does not have health facilities like Germany, the UK or USA,” the spokesperson said. “If these cases keep increasing, our system will collapse. We need to take precautionary measures,” he insisted.

He also criticised the remarks of PTI worker Shahbaz Gill regarding politics practiced by doctors. “He should open his eyes and see the realities that we are facing,” Dr Asfand added.

At least 238 people have lost their lives to the virus in Pakistan. The number of known cases in the country has crossed 11,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad lockdown pims
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
doctors, PIMS Hospital, Islamabad, paramedics, government, coronavirus, COVID-19, Germany, UK, USA, Ramazan, prayers, mosques, PTI, Shahbaz Gill
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.