Islamabad DC hopeful govt will be able to contain coronavirus

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat is hopeful that the government will be able to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that the number of cases has been controlled in three areas that were sealed by the law enforcing agencies. “The situation is under control in Bhara Kahu,” he remarked.

The lockdown will only soften when the virus spread has been controlled. He said that everything is closed in the federal capital and only the government offices are open.

Islamabad is currently facing two challenges: lockdown implementation and feeding those in need. The authorities along with NGOs have managed to provide food to 350,000 families, the DC added.

He remarked that the government will take strict action against those hoping to make a profit during the current situation. Seven people have been arrested on such charges, he added.