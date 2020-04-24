Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad court summons SBP policy on extending loan repayment terms

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad court summons SBP policy on extending loan repayment terms

Photo: AFP

In order to give smaller loans, we must take loans from commercial banks, the National Rural Support Programme told the Islamabad High Court on Friday. But if these banks stop getting instalments they may stop giving loans, it said.

The NRSP asked the Islamabad High Court to issue orders to these commercial banks to relax their loan repayment policies. The programme gives small loans to low-income groups at low interest rates.

But its representative Rashid Bajwa told the court that they get that money from commercial banks and if the banks stop giving them loans, they won’t be able to extend loans to low-income groups.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this was an important issue. He asked the State Bank of Pakistan representative what the central bank’s policy is on this.

He granted the representative time to check the policy and get back to the court.

Justice Minallah said a widow had sent the court a handwritten request.

The court doesn’t know about extending loan repayments for a year, he said. He said the NRSP regional office should appoint a focal person for this matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.