Islamabad court summons SBP policy on extending loan repayment terms

In order to give smaller loans, we must take loans from commercial banks, the National Rural Support Programme told the Islamabad High Court on Friday. But if these banks stop getting instalments they may stop giving loans, it said.

The NRSP asked the Islamabad High Court to issue orders to these commercial banks to relax their loan repayment policies. The programme gives small loans to low-income groups at low interest rates.

But its representative Rashid Bajwa told the court that they get that money from commercial banks and if the banks stop giving them loans, they won’t be able to extend loans to low-income groups.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this was an important issue. He asked the State Bank of Pakistan representative what the central bank’s policy is on this.

He granted the representative time to check the policy and get back to the court.

Justice Minallah said a widow had sent the court a handwritten request.

The court doesn’t know about extending loan repayments for a year, he said. He said the NRSP regional office should appoint a focal person for this matter.