Inquiry committee formed over illegal constructions during Karachi lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An inquiry committee has been made after a complaint about illegal constructions during the lockdown in Karachi was received by the local government.

It was filed to the local government secretary and housing and town planning department.

In his complaint, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi alleged that the Sindh Building Control Authority officers are involved in illegal constructions in Karachi.

He said SBCA Deputy Director-General Ashkar Dawar, Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi, Director Aamir Kamal, Deputy Director Shakeel Jamali, assistant directors Ehtisham Ali and Musawar Nabi are patronising illegal constructions in Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad and New Karachi.

Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh constituted a three-member committee headed by Dr Jamaluddin Jalalani, the LG special secretary. SBCA Technical Director Sarfaraz Hussain and Deputy Director Vigilance Nadeem Sarwar Shaikh are its members.

The committee will submit its findings by April 27.

It has to verify the allegations, according to the Terms of Reference. The members will visit the sites where illegal constructions are being carried out.

