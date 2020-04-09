Indian drone enters Pakistani territory along LoC for surveillance: ISPR

An Indian quadcopter drone entered Pakistan’s airspace in Kashmir’s Sankh Sector on Thursday, according to the ISPR.

The Sankh Sector is along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the ISPR said the drone intruded 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance.

Pakistan Army troops shot down the drone. “Such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army are a clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” said the statement.