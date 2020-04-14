Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
IMF projects low growth, high inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: ONLINE

The International Monetary Fund projected on Tuesday Pakistan’s growth rate at -1.5% for the year 2020.

The growth rate is expected to rise up to 2% in the next year, the IMF said in the April update of its World Economic Outlook issued Tuesday.

Inflation in the country is likely to remain at 11%, according to the report. It is likely to drop down to 8% in 2021.

Unemployment is feared to grow further in Pakistan. It is projected at 4.5% in 2020, which will increase to 5.1% next year.

The current account deficit of the country is projected at 1.7%, which is likely to increase to 2.4% in 2020.

“As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by -3% in 2020,” the report said.

This is an outcome far worse than during the 2009 global financial crisis, according to the IMF.

“In a baseline scenario, which assumes that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound, the global economy is projected to grow by 5.8% in 2021 as economic activity normalizes, helped by policy support,” the report said further.

The good news in the report was that oil prices will remain below $45 a barrel through 2023. These lower oil prices will benefit oil-importing countries.

The IMF said the coronavirus pandemic could cause $9 trillion cumulative loss to global growth in 2020 and 2021.

This was greater than the economies of Germany and Japan combined, it said.

