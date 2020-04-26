Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Hyderabad residents can now register for ration distribution via SMS

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hyderabad residents can now register for ration distribution via SMS

Photo: AFP

The Hyderabad district administration has set up a system allowing people to get themselves registered for rations via SMS.

They have to send an SMS with the word ‘Ration’ and their CNIC number and send it to 88434. They will then get a token via mobile which will allow them to receive the rations.

The district administration has developed an app to help manage this system. It has a data bank of over 9,000 names and the app tells them whether the person who has registered has already received rations.

If it’s a repeated CNIC number we get a message, said one official. He explained that they have received over 7,000 requests so far and they are working to deliver the rations.

The rations are paid for by NGOs and charitable organisations, not the government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hyderabad rations sms
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.