Hoarding may land you in jail for three years

The federal government is working on a new ordinance to discourage hoarding and make the punishment against profiteering more strict.

A draft of the ordinance has been sent to the PM.

The ordinance is being drafted on the advice of PM Imran Khan. He had given the task to Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem.

The ordinance has recommended maximum sentence of three years in jail for the offenders. They will also be fined 50% of the cost of the items they were hoarding.

All the items that they were hoarding will be confiscated and then auctioned off at different markets, according to the ordinance.

The PM will present the ordinance in the Cabinet and after its approval, it will be sent to the president.