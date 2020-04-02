Hoarders won’t be forgiven at any cost: KP CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is trying to control prices so as to not burden people, said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during his one-day visit to Bannu on Thursday.

“We have told people not to hoard anything. Hoarders will not be forgiven,” he said, adding that they can’t overcome the coronavirus crisis without the help of the people.

We have closed everything for the safety of the people, he remarked. “People should only leave their houses when they need to.”

He added, “We can’t impose a curfew, and PM Imran Khan keeps saying this in his speeches.”

The chief minister said the government is trying to facilitate people who can’t even purchase their own food. “We plan on distributing rations among 2.1 million families,” he said, adding that the registration work has started already.

Khan arrived in Bannu on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by the provincial chief secretary and ministers.

He is expected to review the arrangements at the quarantine centres and isolation wards set up at the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital.