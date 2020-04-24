Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Hamza Shahbaz approaches Supreme Court seeking bail in NAB cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hamza Shahbaz approaches Supreme Court seeking bail in NAB cases

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has filed for bail in the two corruption cases against him: the money laundering and more income than assets cases.

Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz submitted a petition on his behalf at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Friday. The NAB chairperson and director-general have been named as respondents.

The petition says that Hamza has been made “a target of political victimisation by anti-democratic rival political groups”. It adds that the allegations of money laundering and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income are “frivolous”.

Hamza was arrested on June 6, 2019 and the grounds of the arrest were “vague and inconclusive”, the petition adds. The “continued incarceration of the petitioner is merely a device of harassment”.

All actions taken by NAB against Hamza are “absolutely illegal, unlawful, without jurisdiction”, the petition says.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hamza shahbaz NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.