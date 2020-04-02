Gwadar fishermen allowed to fish with COVID-19 precautionary measures

The ban previously imposed on fishing in Gwadar and its surrounding waters amid the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, according to Gwadar Deputy Commissoner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem.

The Gwadar district administration confirmed that fishing can be resumed from Thursday (today). It said the ban was lifted so that the fishing industry can avoid falling into a financial crisis.

Fishermen have been advised to follow precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

They have been told to wash their hands with soap from time to time, avoid shaking hands, not go into deep waters and remain within five nautical miles of the shore.

The fishermen were also strictly advised not to stand closely together at the fish landing platform and wear masks while fishing.

They’ll have to wait for their turns at the floating GT platform to anchor their boats. They’ve been allowed to fish for 12 hours, from 6am to 6pm.

The government has also restricted the number of people who can travel together to four to a small boat.

The fishermen have also been told to avoid going close to foreign boats and inform the district management if they see any suspicious boats in the waters.

The deputy commissioner has warned that fishermen who violate these instructions will be taken to task under the law.

So far, 164 known cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in Balochistan