Govt to take action if virus spreads during Ramazan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the coronavirus spreads during Ramazan then the government will be forced to take action and close mosques.

The prime minister was briefing the media in Islamabad on the pandemic. He said in a free society, people decide as to what is right and what is wrong.

PM Khan said his government held meetings with clerics. “The president sat with religious scholars and finalised conditions.”

He urged the masses to try and pray at homes.

“If [you] are to go to the mosques, then act upon the directives,” the prime minister said.

“If coronavirus spreads during Ramazan, then the government will take action and mosques will have to be closed.”

The government prohibited mass prayers in the last week of March after a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

However, some influential clerics announced last week that they were reopening mosques and lockdown restrictions would no longer apply to them.

The centre succumbed to the pressure from religious circles and allowed congregational prayers during Ramazan following a meeting between President Arif Alvi and clerics.

Speaking of the lockdown, the premier said it cannot work for long as no one knows how much time will be required to eliminate the virus.

“Even if the number of cases comes down today, it may go up again,” PM Khan said.

He said the economy of the country is in a difficult state and his government has to save the people from poverty and hunger.

The prime minister said the entire world is now thinking about ending the lockdown.

Regarding the Tiger Force, he said it was formed to help the people and its volunteers will not be paid.