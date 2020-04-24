Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Govt to give YouTube channels advertisements under new policy: Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Govt to give YouTube channels advertisements under new policy: Awan

The federal government has decided to give advertisements to YouTube channel owners and digital media users under its Digital Media and Advertisement Policy, PM’s special assistant on information said Friday.

For the first time, we are going to give advertisements to social and digital media like print and electronic media, Firdous Ashiq Awan said after a meeting between PM Khan and social media influencers.

The prime minister has decided to use youth as his power and engage them against coronavirus, according to Awan. They would counter misinformation and create awareness on social media.

The PM’s aide said that websites and communication pages will be given “legitimate” advertisements. “The government is going to own digital media as one of the important communication tools.”

The premier assured YouTube channel owners that they will be issued accreditation cards and the government’s Press Information Department has been told to register them, Awan said.

She said the government is going to set up a desk at the PID for their registration. The PM’s aide urged the ones already having YouTube channels to contact the department for accreditation and generate revenue for themselves and the country.

“The prime minister has instructed us to train them (YouTube users) through the information academy,” she added.

