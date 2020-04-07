Govt to give protective equipment directly to hospitals starting Thursday

The federal government will start handing out protective gear and medical equipment to hospitals directly from Thursday, says Planning Minister Asad Umar.

He was addressing on Tuesday a media briefing with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza about the coronavirus situation.

The planning minister said the federal government has provided 39,500 personal protective kits to the provinces so far and more medical equipment, including ventilators, will be provided directly to the hospitals from Thursday.

He said Pakistan now has the capacity to conduct 3,000 coronavirus tests per day in 18 functional laboratories across the country. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan will be able to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the end of April.