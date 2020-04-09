Govt orders complete lockdown in Sindh from 12-3:30pm on Friday

There will be a “complete lockdown” in Sindh from 12pm to 3:30pm on Friday, the provincial government has announced.

The decision is aimed at restricting mass prayers on Friday.

The Sindh government had prohibited congregational prayers in the province two weeks ago, permitting only three to five staffers (such as the imam and khateeb) to offer prayers inside the mosques.

Some mosques, however, did not follow the orders and police had to make announcements asking people to go back to their homes. Dozens of people were arrested in the province for violating the orders.

Police in Liaquatabad arrested seven people, including a prayer leader, for violating the orders and assaulting the law enforcers.

The virus has killed 21 people in Sindh. Of them, 19 deaths were reported in Karachi. The number of known coronavirus cases in the province has reached 1,036.

The provincial government had imposed a lockdown in Sindh on March 23. Authorities were directed to have all stores, including grocery shops and petrol pumps, closed at 5pm.