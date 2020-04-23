Govt must think about the safety of journalists: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The federal government must think of the safety of journalists as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

She said that she will attend a meeting of the Information Standing Committee later in the day and raise her voice in favour of media persons. “A media package should be announced for them,” she said, adding that it should be distributed via press clubs.

The PML-N had distributed protective gear among journalists at the Lahore Press Club three weeks ago. “We will do the same in Rawalpindi and Karachi too.”

She advised journalists to take precautions while reporting and not take unnecessary risks.