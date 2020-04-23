Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Govt must think about the safety of journalists: Marriyum Aurangzeb

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Govt must think about the safety of journalists: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Photo: File

The federal government must think of the safety of journalists as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

She said that she will attend a meeting of the Information Standing Committee later in the day and raise her voice in favour of media persons. “A media package should be announced for them,” she said, adding that it should be distributed via press clubs.

The PML-N had distributed protective gear among journalists at the Lahore Press Club three weeks ago. “We will do the same in Rawalpindi and Karachi too.”

She advised journalists to take precautions while reporting and not take unnecessary risks.

Marriyum Aurangzeb PML-N
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 23, 2020 3:33 pm/ Reply

    It is cheap shot just to get press attention.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

