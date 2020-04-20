Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Govt has taken back pre-flight COVID-19 test notification, court told

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
An airport official checks the temperature of a passenger upon his arrival at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on January 27, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court wrapped up on Monday a petition challenging the pre-flight coronavirus test rule for international passengers travelling to Pakistan after the court was informed that the government has taken the notification back.

On March 21, the Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification making it mandatory for all international passengers travelling to the country to test negative for the coronavirus 24 hours prior to departure.

An Islamabad resident, Maham Nawaz, had challenged this notification in court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing the case on Monday. The court was told that the government has taken back the notification after which the case was disposed of.

The court said at the last hearing that the matter should be discussed during a National Security Committee meeting.

coronavirus islamabad high court
 
