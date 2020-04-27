Govt doesn’t intend to roll back 18th Amendment: Qureshi

The federal government does not intend to roll back the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday.

The minister said so while speaking to the media at the Parliament House. No one denies the significance and effectiveness of the 18th Amendment, he said.

“[We] will have to see whether the goal of this amendment was achieved,” Qureshi said. He urged provinces not just to look towards the centre, but develop their own system.

Provinces will have to review it together with the federal government, the minister said.

The 18th Amendment, passed in 2010, gives the provinces greater autonomy under the constitution. At least 16 departments were transferred from the federal government to the provincial governments under the amendment.

It also removed the power of the president to unilaterally dissolve the Parliament, turning Pakistan from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary republic.