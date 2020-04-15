Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Govt distributed Rs35b among 28,000 families under Ehsaas Programme: Umar

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

The government has distributed Rs35 billion among more than 28,000 families under the Ehsaas Programme, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Wednesday.

He was addressing a press conference alongside PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza. Umar said that health security of the masses was their top priority.

“Difficult decisions are never made happily,” he said. “We have to overcome poverty and hunger along with coronavirus.”

The minister said they were much focused on preventing the spread of the virus.

He said decisions are made keeping ground realities in view. “It was necessary to restore the wages of vendors, tailors, plumbers and masons.”

Umar said they intended to take measures through consultation and by taking all stake-holders into confidence.

Mirza said the situation was under control, but people must not stop taking precautions.

Guidelines are prepared on the advice of the World Health Organisation and experts, according to the PM’s aide. All these guidelines are available on the government’s website.

“Reopening industries doesn’t mean that [people] demonstrate negligence,” he said. “Shops must not be crowded and customers should be allowed to enter after screening.”

