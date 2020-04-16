Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt allows export of textile masks, sanitisers amid coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Govt allows export of textile masks, sanitisers amid coronavirus pandemic

PM's adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. Photo: FILE

The federal government has allowed the export of textile masks and sanitisers amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the national coordination committee, PM’s adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Twitter.

The announcement comes at a time when the number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 6,000. The virus has claimed 113 lives while the prices of masks and sanitisers are already skyrocketing.

Dawood, however, said the government allowed only the export of textile masks, not N95 or surgical masks. Necessary documentation details will be issued in the next few days, he said.

“We have to think strategically for the after lockdown scenario,” the PM’s adviser said. “I request businessmen to think of changing their product mix, geographical spread and going into new lines of business.”

This had to be their sustainable growth strategy, he said. The PM’s aide urged businesspersons to forward their suggestions to the Ministry of Commerce.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus export Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, Pakistan, export, santisers, masks, prices
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.