Govt allows export of textile masks, sanitisers amid coronavirus pandemic

The federal government has allowed the export of textile masks and sanitisers amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the national coordination committee, PM’s adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Twitter.

The announcement comes at a time when the number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 6,000. The virus has claimed 113 lives while the prices of masks and sanitisers are already skyrocketing.

Dawood, however, said the government allowed only the export of textile masks, not N95 or surgical masks. Necessary documentation details will be issued in the next few days, he said.

“We have to think strategically for the after lockdown scenario,” the PM’s adviser said. “I request businessmen to think of changing their product mix, geographical spread and going into new lines of business.”

This had to be their sustainable growth strategy, he said. The PM’s aide urged businesspersons to forward their suggestions to the Ministry of Commerce.