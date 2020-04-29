Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Governor Imran Ismail says he’s not showing any coronavirus symptoms

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

“I feel fine and am not symptomatic,” the governor told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Tuesday. He had appeared on the show via video link.

Fever, tiredness and a dry cough are common symptoms of the virus, however, some patients have also reported aches, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea.

Governor Ismail only showed a few symptoms on Sunday, after which he got himself tested and the result came back positive.

He said he is in self isolation at his home where he spends most of his time in an old office and interacts with his family at a distance in the lawn.

Thirty of Governor Ismail’s friends and family members he had interactions with got themselves tested and all the results came back negative.

The governor suggested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should get himself tested because he spent some time with him while planning different programmes.

He also urged President Dr. Arif Alvi to undergo a test since he had met numerous people while holding talks on congregations during Ramazan.

As of Wednesday, 5,291 known COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sindh and nearly 14,800 country-wide.

