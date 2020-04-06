Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Governments just care about money, not improving situation: chief justice

Governments just care about money, not improving situation: chief justice

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the performances of the federal and provincial governments to control the coronavirus situation in the country.

No government is delivering, said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. “They all just care about the money,” he remarked. Billions of funds have been allocated for the purchase of masks and gloves. “Is there nothing else that the country wants?”

The reports submitted in the court just mention the details of who attended meetings on the coronavirus situation and where they were held, said the top judge. There is no mention of the steps taken by the governments, the he added.

An emergency has been imposed yet all all private hospitals and clinics remain closed, he said. “I wanted to take my wife to a hospital and I was informed that all hospitals have been closed.” Does the government not care about people with diabetes, kidney and cardiac problems, Justice Ahmed asked.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a case on the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES
 

