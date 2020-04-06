Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Gilgit installs locally developed sanitising gate at DHQ Hospital

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A locally produced sanitising gate has been installed at the entrance of the DHQ Hospital in Gilgit as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

The gate was manufactured by the Galiyat Development Authority. Anyone entering the hospital has to pass through it.

“The gate has been designed by my department and has been installed at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed DHQ Hospital,” said GDA Director Zahid Kazmi.

He said that more gates are being produced for other hospitals in the district. “When someone passes through the gate, they are sprayed with the sanitiser which reduces infections,” Kazmi explained.

Doctors confirmed that the spray contains chlorine which will help stop the virus from spreading.

According to the GDA, production of the gate cost Rs70,000, which is the cheapest you’ll find it anywhere else in the country.

Gilgit Baltistan has reported 210 cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

