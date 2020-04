Farmers in Ghotki have come up with a rather peculiar way of getting rid of locusts that are laying waste to their crops. They played dhols and other musical instruments in a bid to scare the locusts away.

Vegetable crops sowed on several acres of lands have been destroyed in Ghotki, mostly in Daharki, Raja Farm and Dad Laghari.

Farmers have reportedly suffered massive financial losses. They are on their own and are demanding authorities concerned to help them combat the swarming locusts.