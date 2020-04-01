GB governor approves civil award for late Dr Usama Riaz

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain has approved a summary granting the late Dr Usama Riaz a civil award for his sacrifices.

Dr Riaz died while working on the frontline against the coronavirus. He was the first doctor in Pakistan to pass away due to the virus and Pakistan’s fourth coronavirus death.

He was part of a 10-member team tasked with screening patients returning to Gilgit from the rest of the country. He also worked at the isolation centres set up for those patients.

He had a medical emergency after which he tested positive for the coronavirus. He passed away on May 22.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider announced on Friday the Nishan-e-Kashmir— the state’s highest official award—for Dr Riaz.