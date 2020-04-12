Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fourteen coronavirus deaths reported in past 24 hours: PM’s assistant

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Fourteen coronavirus deaths reported in past 24 hours: PM’s assistant

Photo: Online

At least 14 people infected with coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza said on Sunday.

At least 50 patients were on ventilators till yesterday, he told reporters in Islamabad, warning that the situation could get worse in the coming days.

Coronavirus has so far killed 88 people across the country and the total number of known cases has crossed 5,000, according to latest figures.

The country is under a lockdown and a decision whether to tighten or ease restrictions will be taken on April 14 by the government.

Dr Mirza said that he has seen people misusing N-95 masks, adding that nobody except frontline health workers need to wear protection kits.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Coronavirus, Deaths, Pandemic
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.