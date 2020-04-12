Fourteen coronavirus deaths reported in past 24 hours: PM’s assistant

At least 14 people infected with coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza said on Sunday.

At least 50 patients were on ventilators till yesterday, he told reporters in Islamabad, warning that the situation could get worse in the coming days.

Coronavirus has so far killed 88 people across the country and the total number of known cases has crossed 5,000, according to latest figures.

The country is under a lockdown and a decision whether to tighten or ease restrictions will be taken on April 14 by the government.

Dr Mirza said that he has seen people misusing N-95 masks, adding that nobody except frontline health workers need to wear protection kits.