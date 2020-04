PIA is going to be operating four special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Dubai.

The flights will arrive in Pakistan on Monday (today) and bring back 1,100 people stuck in Dubai.

Two of the flights will go to Karachi while the other two will go to Lahore. The Karachi flights will hold 600 passengers while the ones to Lahore will bring back 500 passengers.

According to the PIA spokesperson, one of the planes is heading to Dubai from Lahore.