Four people were injured while flying kites in Karachi in the the past 10 days.

Five people were arrested after the police initiated a crack down against people selling and flying kites in the city. Over 3,000 kites and reels have been confiscated.

Section 144 has been imposed in the city, banning gatherings of more than four people but despite the ban, people have been flying kites to kill time during the lockdown.

With much of the city shut down, people have been looking for ways to keep busy.