Four al-Qaeda militants arrested in Karachi raid

Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Karachi, Sindh police said in a press release on Sunday.

The suspected militants, identified as Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Bilil, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Amir, were arrested from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area in a joint raid conducted by the Special Investigation Unit and a federal intelligence agency, said the press release.

Weapons and explosives thought to be used for terrorist activities in Karachi were also seized from their possession.

The police said that the arrested militants were trained in Afghanistan and were planning to carry out attacks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the City Court, the Police Training Centre and offices of the law enforcement agencies.