Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four al-Qaeda militants arrested in Karachi raid

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four al-Qaeda militants arrested in Karachi raid

Photo: Police

Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Karachi, Sindh police said in a press release on Sunday.

The suspected militants, identified as Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Bilil, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Amir, were arrested from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area in a joint raid conducted by the Special Investigation Unit and a federal intelligence agency, said the press release.

Weapons and explosives thought to be used for terrorist activities in Karachi were also seized from their possession.

The police said that the arrested militants were trained in Afghanistan and were planning to carry out attacks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the City Court, the Police Training Centre and offices of the law enforcement agencies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AQIS Karachi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
AQIS, al-Qaeda, Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.