Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in

Photo: Radio Pakistan

PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam took an oath as the federal food security minister on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Imam at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The oath-taking ceremony, however, included few officials due to coronavirus fears.

He was handed over the portfolio as part of another cabinet reshuffle on Monday. Former food security minister Khurso Bakhtiar, whose name came up in a sugar crisis inquiry, has been given the portfolio of economic affairs.

In 1997, Imam’s wife Syeda Abida Hussain held the same portfolio but as a member of the PML-N government.

