Five young boys drowned in a body of water in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Surjani Town’s Sector D-7. They boys were swimming in water collected in an empty plot after sehri.

They were between the ages of nine and 14, according to rescue officials. Two of the boys were brothers.

Their bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The children have been identified but their families have not come forward yet.