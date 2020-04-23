Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
First Ramzan on Saturday as moon not sighted

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Ramazan will start on April 25 (Saturday) in Pakistan. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed that the Ramazan crescent was not sighted on Thursday.

The committee’s chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after reviewing evidence collected from across the country.

During the month of Ramazan, Muslims don’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting. Fasting is important during Ramazan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to God. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said earlier today that there’s no chance of the moon being sighted.

This is the first time a member of the ministry was present for the moon sighting and has been included in the committee.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department refused to comment on whether the moon can be seen but Chaudhry said if people want to start Ramazan with Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan it is their wish but don’t talk about the moon being sighted in Pakistan.

According to the science ministry, the moon will only be 12 hours old at sunset today and will not be visible.

Last year, Chaudhry’s ministry developed a lunar calendar to predict when the moon will be sighted. He caused a stir after saying that Pakistan’s future should not be left to maulvis (clerics).

moon ramazan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

