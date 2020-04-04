Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fire erupts at garment factory in Karachi’s Gulberg

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Fire erupts at garment factory in Karachi’s Gulberg

Photo: Twitter

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Karachi’s Gulberg Block 12 Saturday morning.

According to residents, the fire brigade was immediately called after black smoke spewed from the factory. Three trucks arrived at the site and have been trying to put out the fire.

No deaths took place nor was anyone hurt, confirmed the rescue team, adding that the factory was vacated in time.

“The cause of the incident can only be determined after the fire is put out,” a rescue official said. “We have called for more fire trucks,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
fire, factory, gulberg, Karachi, Fire trucks, fire brigade
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.