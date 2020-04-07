Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
FIA receives 100 complaints of internet banking fraud

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has received over 100 complaints of internet banking fraud as more people have been using online banking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIA said that the most number of complaints have come from Faisalabad and other parts of Punjab. They claimed that many people are working in groups and they have been targeting women.

Many complaints were of people’s accounts being charged with online shopping or funds were transferred to another account. The FIA is looking into the matter.

The agency even said that a private bank has shared 50 suspicious numbers with them for investigation.

