Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

FIA arrests three Nigerian men in Islamabad for online fraud

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
FIA arrests three Nigerian men in Islamabad for online fraud

Photo: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has arrested three members of an international group in Islamabad for defrauding people, officials said Wednesday.

According to the officials, the arrested Nigerian nationals were defrauding people in the name of foreign investment on social media. They had collected Rs4 million from a man in Pakistan for investments, they said.

In the first week of April, the FIA had arrested a Nigerian national for defrauding people in a fake coronavirus fund scheme in Islamabad.

The suspect had approached people on social media platforms such as Facebook and then became friends with them. He tricked residents by telling them that he will send funds to the coronavirus patients, the FIA spokesperson had said.

In Januray, a Nigerian man was arrested in Islamabad by the FIA for an online fraud of more than Rs10 million. He had been collecting money from people online disguised as a welfare worker.

