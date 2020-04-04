Federal government ‘concerned’ about Daniel Pear verdict

The federal government has expressed its concern over the Sindh High Court verdict in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, it said in a statement on Saturday.

“As per the constitutional scheme of things prosecution in criminal matters is a provincial subject,” the federal government said. “With reference to this, the Government of Sindh has decided to file an appeal next week against the judgement.”

The federal government has advised Sindh to consult the attorney-general on the matter.

On April 2, the Sindh High Court overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the case.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that US’ reservations in the case are natural. An American journalist was kidnapped for ransom and then murdered, he added.

The people of Pakistan have fought a long war against terrorism, the foreign minister added.

He remarked that the government still has the option of challenging the verdict. The Sindh government will soon file an appeal in the case.

Qureshi also raised concerns over Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He remarked that the world is focusing on coronavirus, and India is using this cover to change its citizenship rules. “Why is India doing this now?”

Indian’s citizenship law was very controversial and it has deteriorated the conditions in Kashmir, he added.