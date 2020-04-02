Fayaz Chohan served defamation notice for children with disabilities comments

A defamation notice has been filed against Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his comments on children with disabilities. The notice was sent to him on March 28.

On March 17, Chohan had called a press conference to talk about the coronavirus. He referred to children with disabilities as “Allah ka azaab [God’s punishment]” while addressing it.

The defamation notice says he made the following statements.

Those who do illegal hoarding will face the wrath of God not only on the Day of Judgment but also during their lives as their children will be born disabled; and when such people have disabled children then, the whole society knows why they have these kinds of children. They are Allah’s ‘azaab’.

It even says that Advocate Basar and Darul Sukun Society reserve the right to initiate criminal proceedings against Chohan under Section 499 of the PPC and Defamation Ordinance unless he pays them Rs500 million within 14 days.

The notice says that the “defamatory statements” made by Chohan were “widely circulated in the print and electronic media and continue to be circulated online”.

“Our clients have suffered from extreme loss of reputation” because of Chohan’s statements, the notice says, adding that it even made it “difficult for them to live and work within Karachi”.

It adds, “The defamatory statements made by you [Chohan] are nothing short of point-blank character assassination of the differently-abled and their loved ones”.

Terming children with disabilities “as a punishment from God is both disgusting and abhorrent,” the notice reads. The statements have injured the “reputation of all differently-abled persons” and “reduce them to ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike, contempt and hatred particularly in Karachi”.

Chohan remained unavailable to give his comments on the matter.

This, however, is not the first time the minister has landed in hot water over his remarks.

In March last year, he was removed as Punjab information minister after he referred to Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people” at a press conference. “We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Ali’s (AS) bravery, the flag of Hazrat Umar’s valor (AS).” You don’t have that flag, it isn’t in your hands, he said.

Many people criticised him for his insensitivity and even Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his remarks were “inappropriate”.

He was once again appointed to the post on December 2, 2019.