Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fayaz Chohan served defamation notice for children with disabilities comments

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Fayaz Chohan served defamation notice for children with disabilities comments

A defamation notice has been filed against Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his comments on children with disabilities. The notice was sent to him on March 28.

On March 17, Chohan had called a press conference to talk about the coronavirus. He referred to children with disabilities as “Allah ka azaab [God’s punishment]” while addressing it.

The defamation notice says he made the following statements.

Those who do illegal hoarding will face the wrath of God not only on the Day of Judgment but also during their lives as their children will be born disabled; and when such people have disabled children then, the whole society knows why they have these kinds of children. They are Allah’s ‘azaab’.

It even says that Advocate Basar and Darul Sukun Society reserve the right to initiate criminal proceedings against Chohan under Section 499 of the PPC and Defamation Ordinance unless he pays them Rs500 million within 14 days.

The notice says that the “defamatory statements” made by Chohan were “widely circulated in the print and electronic media and continue to be circulated online”.

“Our clients have suffered from extreme loss of reputation” because of Chohan’s statements, the notice says, adding that it even made it “difficult for them to live and work within Karachi”.

It adds, “The defamatory statements made by you [Chohan] are nothing short of point-blank character assassination of the differently-abled and their loved ones”.

Terming children with disabilities “as a punishment from God is both disgusting and abhorrent,” the notice reads. The statements have injured the “reputation of all differently-abled persons” and “reduce them to ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike, contempt and hatred particularly in Karachi”.

Chohan remained unavailable to give his comments on the matter.

This, however, is not the first time the minister has landed in hot water over his remarks.

In March last year, he was removed as Punjab information minister after he referred to Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people” at a press conference. “We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Ali’s (AS) bravery, the flag of Hazrat Umar’s valor (AS).” You don’t have that flag, it isn’t in your hands, he said.

Many people criticised him for his insensitivity and even Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his remarks were “inappropriate”.

He was once again appointed to the post on December 2, 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.