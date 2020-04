Many areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to receive rainfall with thunderstorms which has worried the farmers.

The farmer are afraid that their crops may be destroyed if the showers continue.

In Punjab, intermittent rain was reported in Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar. Power outages were also experienced after electric feeders tripped.

Meanwhile, downpour in KP’s Bannu brought the temperatures down.