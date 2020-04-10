Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Faisalabad women complain of mistreatment during distribution of Ehsaas fund

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Women recipients of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme have claimed that they were mistreated by the police when they went to collect the cash from different counters in Faisalabad.

A woman, identified as Farzana Bibi, started crying while speaking to SAMAA TV about her experience. The police pushed us and slapped us, she claimed. “Is this how we treat the country’s poor?”

They have turned our misery into a joke, she added.

The woman was describing the scenes at the cash counter in Mandi Quarters.

At Rehmat Ali Park, many other women complained that they were pushed and shoved. Some even claimed that no precautionary measures have been taken by the authorities to control the spread of coronavirus.

The SHO, however, denied that any such thing happened. He even warned the media personnel to stick to doing their jobs.

