Faisalabad Sikh family feeds 200 needy families a day

Gurmeet Singh’s family is preparing 200 meals a day in Faisalabad and each meal is enough for one whole family.

It started at the end of March, when the country-wide lockdown was imposed to curb the novel coronavirus’ spread. A teary-eyed man knocked on Singh’s door and asked for food.

Singh told SAMAA TV that the man said his children had not eaten for three days. Singh turned the man down, but the incident awakened him.

Since then, he and his family have been feeding the needy with their initiative Guruka Langar.

“At first, my kids were home delivering the food to those we knew were suffering. Then we started preparing 20 meals a day but now we have taken it up to 200,” he said.

Singh said many youngsters, a friend residing in Canada and local Muslims are also helping him in the cause.

The family consults vegetable vendors, local councilors and shopkeepers to locate needy families who are then registered to the Guruka Langar.

“Our community is working to build the initiative. Some women of the community volunteer to make rotis and some pack the food,” said Singh.

“Guru Nanak [the founder of Sikhism] gives the message of service to people and we are just following that.”