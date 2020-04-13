Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Faisalabad shops still operating with their shutters down

Photo: Online

The shutters of most shops in Faisalabad are down but this doesn’t mean that they are closed.

Most shopkeepers have the shutters down for the police but their shops are still open for the people.

A lockdown has been imposed in the city to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country. Section 144 has been imposed in Faisalabad, which means that there is a restriction on gatherings of more than five people and movement has been restricted too.

Some people, however, seem to be oblivious to the ban as they were spotted on different roads and in markets on Monday, the 21st day of the lockdown.

Almost all auto parts shops in the city were open.

A shopkeeper said that it is becoming very difficult for them as they need money now to buy essential food items, among other things.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
