Faisalabad police have unique way of arresting lockdown violating shopkeepers

20 cloth sellers were arresting for keeping their shops open

A shortage of handcuffs didn't stop the Faisalabad police from arresting lockdown violators in the city. They cuffed them with cloth instead.

Twenty shopkeepers at the Makki Cloth Market in the city were arrested on Friday. They had opened their shops, defying government orders after which the police raided the market.

The violators were taken to the police station on foot. According to the police, this was part of their punishment for not following orders.

The government has imposed a strict lockdown across the country from 12 noon to 3pm on Friday. The move was taken to prevent people from going for congregational prayers, which increases the chances of the coronavirus spread.