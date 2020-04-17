Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad police have unique way of arresting lockdown violating shopkeepers

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
20 cloth sellers were arresting for keeping their shops open

A shortage of handcuffs didn't stop the Faisalabad police from arresting lockdown violators in the city. They cuffed them with cloth instead.

Twenty shopkeepers at the Makki Cloth Market in the city were arrested on Friday. They had opened their shops, defying government orders after which the police raided the market.

The violators were taken to the police station on foot. According to the police, this was part of their punishment for not following orders.

The government has imposed a strict lockdown across the country from 12 noon to 3pm on Friday. The move was taken to prevent people from going for congregational prayers, which increases the chances of the coronavirus spread.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad shopkeepers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, police, Friday, prayers, congregation, police, handcuffs, cloth, punishment, govt, orders, lockdown, violation
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.