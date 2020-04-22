Faisalabad men arrested for rape and murder of 5-year-old boy

Two men were arrested on Tuesday after they raped a five-year-old boy and then murdered him in Faisalabad’s Islamnagar, according to the police.

The boy was on his way to the mosque when two men from his neighbourhood, identified as Ghulam Abbas and Umar, abducted and assaulted him.

“The suspects pretended to search for the boy with his family for 10 days,” a police officer said. They were taken into custody where they confessed to their crimes.

The police have handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination.