Samaa TV
Faisalabad court goes online amid COVID-19 spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: Freedom Radio Nigeria

The Faisalabad district and sessions court has moved its operations online as the coronavirus continues to make its way across the country.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday, sessions court judge Rana Masood Akhtar said the decision was taken to protect people as well as court staffers from contracting the virus.

“You don’t have to come to the court to see the progress of your case,” Akhtar said. “We have even instructed our lawyers and judges to avoid coming to office for small tasks.”

Currently, at the sessions court building, statements are not being recorded and only emergency cases are being heard.

However, these facilities are available on their website. You can get in touch with the court staffers on the website, then record your statement via WhatsApp or Skype.

“We have around 80,000 cases listed and the website has the progress of each case,” Akhtar said.

He said the verdicts of case hearings are updated on the website by the end of the day.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, a person who had come to the sessions court to record his statement, commended the move. “With things going online, both our time and money will be saved,” he said.

