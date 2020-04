Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it was revealed on Tuesday.

The philanthropist was in Islamabad when the test was administered to him. He had travelled to Islamabad from Karachi to meet PM Imran Khan last week. He donated Rs10 million to the government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The authorities have decided to test all employees of the Edhi Foundation for coronavirus.

Reports suggest that he showed no symptoms of the virus.